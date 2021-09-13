Man identified in ‘suspicious death’ in Cape Fear River, Fayetteville police say

Crews at the Person Street boat ramp area of the Cape Fear River in Fayetteville in 2019. File photo by Zak Dahlheimer/CBS 17

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been identified after he was found in what was described as a suspicious death in the Cape Fear River last month, police said.

On Aug. 10 just after 7:50 p.m., Fayetteville police received reports of a dead person “floating in the Cape Fear River near the Person Street Bridge,” a police news release said.

Police and crews of the Fayetteville Fire Department responded and were able to remove the body from the river. Police called the incident a “suspicious death” in a news release.

A black Ford Mustang which still had keys inside it was found near the body.

Monday, police said the man was Gregory Sova, 46, of Fort Bragg Road.

“Detectives are still awaiting results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the news release said.