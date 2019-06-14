Man in critical condition after slamming car into utility pole in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning in Fayetteville, police said.

According to authorities, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at 12:08 a.m. on Robeson Street near Whitfield Street. Once on scene, they saw a 2010 Nissan Altima that had struck a utility pole and then flipped off the road.

When officers went to check the vehicle they found a man inside the car with severe injuries. He was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

A man was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash in Fayetteville Friday morning (CBS 17)

The identity of the driver is being withheld and additional information will be released as it becomes available, police said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Lt. D. Holloway at (910) 723-2362 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

