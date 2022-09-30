FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was arrested after a home invasion and kidnapping in Fayetteville, according to police.

This happened around 11 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Cobra Drive.

Police said their initial investigation found that Joshua Dashawn Smith, 35, broke into the home and forced the victim into a vehicle at gunpoint.

Officers said the use of license plate reader cameras and other technology helped them find the vehicle behind a residence in the 7000 block area of Jericho Drive.

Police were able to take Smith into custody.

The victim was found safe, according to police.

If you know anything related to this, contact Detective J. Frashure at (910) 303-8967 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).