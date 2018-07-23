Man in custody after woman killed at her Fayetteville home, police say The home where the deadly shooting happened. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Akeem McIver in a photo from Fayetteville police. [ + - ] Video

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - A man is now in custody in the deadly shooting of a woman at her Fayetteville home last week, police said Sunday.

Nekeshia Washington, 28, was shot at her Slater Avenue home and was found in the front yard around 9:50 p.m. on July 16, police say.

Akeem McIver, who was wanted for Washington's death, surrendered to authorities on Saturday, police said.

Warrants were already obtained charging McIver, 23, with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police said that a suspect made contact with Washington, produced a handgun, shot the victim, and fled the scene.

