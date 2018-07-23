Man in custody after woman killed at her Fayetteville home, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - A man is now in custody in the deadly shooting of a woman at her Fayetteville home last week, police said Sunday.
Nekeshia Washington, 28, was shot at her Slater Avenue home and was found in the front yard around 9:50 p.m. on July 16, police say.
Akeem McIver, who was wanted for Washington's death, surrendered to authorities on Saturday, police said.
Warrants were already obtained charging McIver, 23, with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Police said that a suspect made contact with Washington, produced a handgun, shot the victim, and fled the scene.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Wake County school worker arrested after she sells just-stolen iPhone X, warrants say
- Several taken to hospital after Durham bus crashes into 18-wheeler
- Cumberland County looking to boost school safety
- Wake County man charged with raping child for 4 years, warrants say
North Carolina News Headlines
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-