Cumberland County News

Man in custody after woman killed at her Fayetteville home, police say

By:

Posted: Jul 22, 2018 03:57 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 22, 2018 10:22 PM EDT

Man in custody after woman killed at her Fayetteville home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - A man is now in custody in the deadly shooting of a woman at her Fayetteville home last week, police said Sunday.

Nekeshia Washington, 28, was shot at her Slater Avenue home and was found in the front yard around 9:50 p.m. on July 16, police say.

Akeem McIver, who was wanted for Washington's death, surrendered to authorities on Saturday, police said.

Warrants were already obtained charging McIver, 23, with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. 

Police said that a suspect made contact with Washington, produced a handgun, shot the victim, and fled the scene.
 

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50
Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

North Carolina News Headlines

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center