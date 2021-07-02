Man killed, another severely injured after car crashes into tree in Fayetteville; road closed

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A road is closed Friday afternoon in Fayetteville as police investigate after a man died after crashing his car into a tree, a news release said.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash along the 4700 block of Blanton Road around 1:45 p.m. The preliminary investigation indicated a sedan left the road and hit a tree, police said.

One man died at the scene. A second was taken to the hospital with severe injuries, police said.

Neither man has been identified.

The 4700 block of Blanton Road was closed as police investigated, they said just before 2:45 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer J. Smith at 910-703-0430 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.