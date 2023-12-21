FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who was shot and killed during a break-in Wednesday has been identified as 30-year-old Deshawn Howard.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to the 500 block of Directive Drive in Hope Mills for a break-in. When deputies arrived, they found a man later identified as Howard outside with a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant F. Adams at 910-677-5503.

If you have information on this investigation and want to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting https://fay-nccrimestoppers.org.