Man killed, child hospitalized in Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - Fayetteville police said a man died and a child was transported to the hospital after a shooting Monday evening.
Officers responded to the report of a shooting on the 6300 block of Raeford Road around 9:30 p.m., according to a news release. Upon arriving, they located near the intersection of Bingham and McDougal drives a crashed vehicle with a male victim and a child in it.
The man suffered "an apparent gunshot wound" and was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
Officials said the child, who is between 1 and 2 years old, was safe in a car seat. The child didn't seem to have any injuries, but was transported to the hospital as a precaution.
CBS 17 will update this story as more information becomes available.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- 3-year-old found dead in Johnston County
- Parent comes home to find 2 teens dead in Johnston County home
- Man wanted for trying to break into Raleigh homes, police say
- Arrest of Wayne County woman who sheltered pets captures national spotlight