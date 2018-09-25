Cumberland County News

Man killed, child hospitalized in Fayetteville shooting

Posted: Sep 24, 2018 11:38 PM EDT

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - Fayetteville police said a man died and a child was transported to the hospital after a shooting Monday evening.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting on the 6300 block of Raeford Road around 9:30 p.m., according to a news release. Upon arriving, they located near the intersection of Bingham and McDougal drives a crashed vehicle with a male victim and a child in it.

The man suffered "an apparent gunshot wound" and was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Officials said the child, who is between 1 and 2 years old, was safe in a car seat. The child didn't seem to have any injuries, but was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

