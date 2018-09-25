Man killed, child hospitalized in Fayetteville shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CBS 17 file image of Fayetteville police

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) - Fayetteville police said a man died and a child was transported to the hospital after a shooting Monday evening.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting on the 6300 block of Raeford Road around 9:30 p.m., according to a news release. Upon arriving, they located near the intersection of Bingham and McDougal drives a crashed vehicle with a male victim and a child in it.

The man suffered "an apparent gunshot wound" and was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Officials said the child, who is between 1 and 2 years old, was safe in a car seat. The child didn't seem to have any injuries, but was transported to the hospital as a precaution.

CBS 17 will update this story as more information becomes available.