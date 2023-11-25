FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 27-year-old man was killed after a Friday night car crash in Fayetteville, police say.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded to a vehicle crash on Stacey Weaver Drive around 9:53 p.m. Friday.

The crash involved two vehicles, a Toyota and Chrysler. The driver of the Toyota, 27-year-old Robert McGirt, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He later died of his injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler sustained minor injuries and was also transported to the hospital.

Police say a preliminary investigation showed the Toyota crossed the center line of the road and was hit by the Chrysler.

The Fayetteville Police Department Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call Police Specialist C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382.

Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers via phone at (910) 483-8477 or electronically either by filling out the online form at www.fay-nccrimestoppers.org or through the free “P3 Tips” app available for Apple and Android devices.