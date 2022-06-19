FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A man is dead after a shooting in Fayetteville, police said.

This happened Sunday morning shortly after 11:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Danish Drive.

Police said when they arrived, they found the victim and attempted CPR, but he died at the scene.

Officers said the shooting was “the result of some type of disturbance between a male and female on scene that are known to each other.”

The suspect is in custody, and this was not a random act, according to police.

Police have not released identities of the victim or suspect.

If you know anything related to this, call Detective J. Nevitt at (910) 703-3499 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).