FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is dead after a shooting in Cumberland County Friday night, according to deputies.

At about 10:42 p.m., deputies said they were called to the 3500 block of Town St. near Fayetteville and Hope Mills in reference to a shooting.

They said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead.

Crime scene tape was seen in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The man’s identity has not yet been released and is pending next of kin notification.

Deputies say they continue to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.

They plan to release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant J. McLeod at (910) 677-6592 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers’ information can also be submitted through the anonymous online tip sheet or the FREE “P3 Tips” app. It’s available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.