Man killed in homicide at home in Cumberland County, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed at his home in Cumberland County Monday morning, deputies say.
The incident happened at a Bandore Circle home east of Fayetteville, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say the death was a homicide.
The area is located off Whitehead Road, which is just off N.C. 24.
This is the second homicide in Cumberland County since Saturday night when a person was killed in a shooting near Hope Mills.
No other information was released by deputies.
