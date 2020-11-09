Man killed in homicide at home in Cumberland County, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed at his home in Cumberland County Monday morning, deputies say.

The incident happened at a Bandore Circle home east of Fayetteville, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the death was a homicide.

The area is located off Whitehead Road, which is just off N.C. 24.

This is the second homicide in Cumberland County since Saturday night when a person was killed in a shooting near Hope Mills.

No other information was released by deputies.