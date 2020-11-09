Man killed in homicide at home in Cumberland County, deputies say

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
cumberland county sheriff 4_1521922675630.JPG.jpg

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was killed at his home in Cumberland County Monday morning, deputies say.

The incident happened at a Bandore Circle home east of Fayetteville, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the death was a homicide.

The area is located off Whitehead Road, which is just off N.C. 24.

This is the second homicide in Cumberland County since Saturday night when a person was killed in a shooting near Hope Mills.

No other information was released by deputies.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories

Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar