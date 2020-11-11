Man killed in shooting at Fayetteville convenience store, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was killed in a shooting outside a Fayetteville convenience store Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded to the Quick ‘n Go Tobacco Store, located along the 5300 block of Murchison Road, just after 9:20 p.m. Tuesday. Police found a man in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, a news release said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said the shooting doesn’t appear to be random and that there was a “disturbance” just before it happened.

The shooting was not related to a trend of violent robberies that Fayetteville police held a press conference about earlier Tuesday, the release said.