FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was killed after a Friday night shooting, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of Orange Street and Chance Street around 11:08 p.m. in reference to a shooting incident, the department said.

Once on scene, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene by Cumberland County EMS.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The Fayetteville Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call Detective T. Kiger at (910) 705-6527.

Anonymous tips can also be left through CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-8477 or online by filling out the anonymous online tip sheet at www.fay-nccrimestoppers.org. Tips can also be submitted through the free “P3 Tips” app available for Apple and Android devices.