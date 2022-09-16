FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 22-year-old shot outside of his apartment earlier this week has been identified as a paratrooper in the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Bragg.

Sgt. Nicholas Bobo, 22, of Gordova, Tennessee was killed Monday night around 11 p.m., according to Fayetteville police.

Officers were sent to the 900 block of Enclave Drive where they found Bobo unresponsive outside of his apartment, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Bobo died from those injuries at the scene, police said.

The incident is currently under investigation by Army Criminal Investigation Command and the Fayetteville Police Department.

In a release from the 82nd Airborne Division, officials said Bobo was an automated logistical specialist assigned to the 407th Brigade Support Battalion who joined the Army in 2018 and arrived at Fort Bragg in 2019.

His awards and decorations include the Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and the Army Parachutist Badge, Driver Mechanic Badge-Driver Wheeled Vehicle, and Marksmanship Qualification Badge Expert-Carbine

He is survived by his wife, a daughter, and his parents.