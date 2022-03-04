FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is facing a child abuse charge after he left a toddler alone in a car while he was at the Cumberland County Courthouse Friday, deputies said.

The incident happened when Sebastian V. Bailey, 25, of Erwin went to the courthouse and was arrested on an existing warrant, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

“When Bailey was taken into custody, he admitted to leaving a 2-year-old child alone in his vehicle while he went to court,” the news release said.

The child, who was not related to Bailey, was found by deputies and was not injured.

“A responsible family member” was then given the child to take care of, the news release said.

Bailey was charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

Bailey’s existing warrant was for larceny by employee and possession of stolen property, deputies said.

He was later released on a $5,500 secured bond.