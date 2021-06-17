Man living under fake name identified as victim in fiery crash, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– A man who was living under a fictitious name for many years has been identified as a victim in a deadly crash, the Fayetteville Police Department said.

The crash happened June 12 along Cliffdale Road between Regency Drive and Bunce Road, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Police initially identified the man who died in the crash as Damian Leonard Miller, Jr, 22.

Through an investigation, police found his correct identity to be 33-year-old Terrance Coleman.

Coleman was living under the assumed name for many years, police said.

The crash happened as a Chevrolet Impala was traveling outbound on Cliffdale Road and went left of center into oncoming traffic, police said.

The Chevrolet collided with a Cadillac SRX that was traveling inbound on Cliffdale Road, the news release said.

“The Chevrolet Impala caught fire upon collision and the driver was pronounced deceased on scene,” police said in the news release.

His next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic crash is asked to contact Ofc. C. Lewis with the Fayetteville Police Department Traffic Unit at (910) 495-3139 or Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.