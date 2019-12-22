Man lying in road dies after he’s hit by car in Cumberland County, troopers say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man died Saturday night after he was lying in a road and was hit by a car in Cumberland County, officials say.

The incident was reported around 6:45 p.m. along Cumberland Road near Sharon Street, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper J.B. Davis.

A man was lying in the road and when a car approached, the driver swerved to avoid the man, Davis said.

However, the man was hit by the car and died at the scene, which is southwest of Fayetteville, Davis said.

The driver of the car remained at the scene after the wreck. Troopers said they are unsure why the man was lying in the road.

No one was charged in the incident, Davis said.

