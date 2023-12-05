FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Investigators are looking for a man who offered a woman a ride and sexually assaulted her, the Fayetteville Police Department said Tuesday.

On Monday, officers said the woman was walking in the area of Cedar Creek Road and Community Drive when a man offered her a ride.

They said he appeared to be in his 40s and had a goatee, and was driving a dark blue model SUV.

The woman got in the car and the man eventually pulled over in the area, according to the police department.

Investigators said he had her get out of the car, sexually assaulted her and left the area.

The police department said they want to remind citizens to remain vigilant and be aware of their surroundings.

If you have been, or are, a victim of sexual assault, victim advocates from the Phoenix Center work with detectives to ensure victims receive appropriate care and access to resources. The Phoenix Center Can be reached by phone at (910) 485-7273.

Anyone with information concerning a sexual assault case is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at (910) 433-1851 or Crimes Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.