FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man on Fayetteville’s ‘Most Wanted List’ has been arrested, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Fayetteville police initially released the original list in Nov. 2022 that included 10 suspects. Since then, police have added and removed suspects from the list.

Their most recent list was issued in February.

Officers said Kairon Whittington, one of their most wanted, was arrested Feb. 21.

He was wanted for:

Possession of firearm by felon

Possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana

Possession of stolen firearm

From top to bottom: Jquan Fitzgerald, Lacie Simpkins, Gregory McNeil (middle), Christopher Hunter, Rayshawn Rouse, Kairon Whittington, Deven McClain, Walker Johnson and Reginald Johnson (Fayetteville Police Department)

If you have any information regarding other suspects on the list, call Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477. The “P3 Tips” app can also be downloaded on your mobile device. Tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.