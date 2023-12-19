Photo from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

NEWTON GROVE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man on probation in Cumberland County was involved in a huge fentanyl bust Tuesday afternoon — with him trying to run and instead falling into a ditch, Sampson County officials said.

The incident began just after 1 p.m. Tuesday as deputies stopped a driver for a car registration violation along Newton Grove Highway/U.S. 13, according to a news release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver stopped at Wilson’s Store, a hardware store just east of Spivey’s Corner, deputies said.

A K-9 unit was called to the scene and performed a “free air sniff,” soon alerting to drugs in the car, deputies said.

During a search of the car, clear plastic bags “containing a large number of pills” were found hidden in the trunk of the car, the news release said. Deputies said the pills were 240 grams of fentanyl.

The driver tried to run from the scene and tried “to hurdle a ditch and instead fell into the ditch,” the news release said.

Jason Scrivnier, 44, of Eastover, is currently on probation with the Cumberland County Probation Office, deputies said.

He was charged with two counts of felony trafficking in opium/heroin, one count of felony maintaining a dwelling for the storage of a controlled substance and one count of misdemeanor obstruct and delay an officers, according to officials.

Schivnier is being held on a $500,000 secured bond at the Sampson County Detention Center.