Man pleads guilty after Fort Bragg personnel find loaded gun, drugs in his car

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – A man who was caught at the gate at Fort Bragg in May with a loaded gun and drugs pleaded guilty Friday, according to the Department of Justice.

Court documents show 30-year-old Matthew Earl Carlton drove a blue Mercedes coupe to a gate at the military base around 2 a.m. on May 14. His car was searched after it was discovered he didn’t have a driver’s license or military identification, a DOJ release said.

Fort Bragg personnel found under the driver’s seat a Ruger P85 9mm handgun with an extended magazine and a bullet in the chamber. Also found in the vehicle was 162 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, packing materials, and more than $2,200 in cash, the release said.

At the time, Carlton was on parole from New York for first-degree robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

Carlton plead guilty to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and one count of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana. He faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison, the release said.

