FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man pleaded guilty to an embezzlement conspiracy, according to an announcement Wednesday from the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Michael Easley.

Darryl Sealey, also known as “Tim”, pleaded guilty for his role in a multi-year conspiracy which involved embezzling government funds.

According to court documents, Sealey operated Aaron’s Supply Inc., a company that sells supplies for maintenance of equipment and facilities to the Operations and Maintenance Division, directorate of Public Works at Fort Bragg.

Sealey conspired with Morris Cooper, a purchasing agent at DPW at Fort Bragg to steer contracts for supplies to certain vendors in exchange for cash payments and gifts, according to the attorney’s office.

Cooper and Sealey then inflated the prices on supplies, which increased both the profits to the vendor and the cash payment made to Cooper or his wife, Beverly.

Morris and Beverly were convicted for their roles in the conspiracy. Morris received 17 months in prison and Beverly was sentenced to probation. Both agreed to pay $6.3 million jointly and severally in restitution. They will also forfeit more than $1.2 million, which they earned from the conspiracy.

In addition to the Coopers, three former employees of DPW at Ft. Bragg were recently convicted and sentenced for the receipt of bribes from other vendors.

On May 18, Calvin Jordan was sentenced to 42 months’ imprisonment; on Oct. 28, Stephen Paul Sabato was sentenced to 33 months’ imprisonment; and on Nov. 3, Edward Crisco was sentenced to a term of imprisonment of one year and one day, all having received bribes while employed by the federal government.

Sealy faces up to five years in prison, $6.3 million in restitution and a $3.5 million forfeiture judgement. His sentencing is anticipated in March 2023.

The Defense Criminal Investigative Service, the U.S. Army Criminal Investigative Division and the FBI are investigating.