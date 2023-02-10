FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Fayetteville Police Department announced that a man pleaded guilty to two counts of rape on Wednesday.

Jerry Williams, 44, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of second degree forcible rape. Police said the victim was a juvenile at the time of the incident and knew the offender.

The plea agreement will require Williams to:

Serve an active sentence between more than six years to more than 11 years in prison in the Department of Adult Correction,

Register as a sex offender for the rest of his life,

Complete 10 years on satellite-based monitoring after release, and

Abide by a permanent no-contact order for the victim.

Anyone with information concerning a sexual assault case is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at (910) 433-1851 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by clicking here and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.