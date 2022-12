FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are looking for a man who they said removed his electronic monitoring device.

Police said 23-year-old JQuan Rashod Fitzgerald removed the device Monday. He was being monitored on a robbery with a dangerous weapon charge.

Additional warrants for Fitzgerald are forthcoming, police said. In the meantime, they are asking for the public’s help in looking for him.