Man says yard floods every time heavy rains fall at his Cumberland County home

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County man reached out to CBS 17 for help, saying his yard floods every time there’s a heavy rainfall — and he can’t get anyone to fix it.

The homeowner lives in the Kensington Village subdivision on the outskirts of Hope Mills.

Every time there is heavy rain, Gasper Rich says his yard and driveway flood.

“It’s a real bad feeling to see that much water come in your yard,” Rich said.

He says the water usually goes away in less than an hour, but he’s worried it’s causing permanent damage to his home.

“It makes me feel like the entire foundation in my house is being compromised,” Rich said.

He’s lived in his home for 19 years. He says everything was fine until Hurricane Matthew hit in 2016. Since then, he’s been trying to get the problem fixed.

“I’m furious because I think it has gone on way too long,” he said.

He’s contacted officials in Hope Mills, Fayetteville and Cumberland County, but Rich says he keeps getting the runaround.

He’s been told the town doesn’t have the proper equipment to fix the problem, and that it’s his responsibility to fix the draining issue in the neighborhood.

“I didn’t know what else to do but call the news channel,” Rich said.

He pays property taxes to Hope Mills, but his address is in Fayetteville.

“How would you feel if this was in your front yard, what steps would you take to get it fixed?” Rich said. “How would it make you feel knowing that you pay all these property taxes, homeowners association fees and you’ve complained about this for two and a half, three years and nothing has been done?”

Fayetteville city officials say the public services department is investigating the issue.

Hope Mills officials have not yet responded to our request.

