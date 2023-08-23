FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — One hour is all it took for a Cumberland County jury to find Roger Nobles guilty of first-degree murder in a deadly road rage shooting.

That shooting left Fort Liberty Veteran, Stephen Addison, 32, dead in January of 2022.

Deputies said the motorcyclist, Nobles, and Nobles’ son got into a dispute at the intersection of Skibo and Cliffdale Roads.

While in his truck, they said Nobles fired the deadly shot, hitting Addison in his chest.

The U.S. Army veteran and father of four was transported to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

CBS 17 spoke with his grieving wife days after the shooting.

“He has kids here now who have to go the rest of their lives without their dad. All we have left is the memories and the pictures. That’s it,” Justina Hemphill, Addison’s wife said then.

A makeshift memorial remains at the sight of the shooting next to an Enterprise Rental Car parking lot.

There is now a sign that says “Justice for Trey.” Addison was known by his family and friends as Trey.

The Fort Liberty veteran was in the process of moving back to Buffalo, New York to be with his family.

Nobles’ trial was temporarily delayed on Tuesday after two jurors were caught discussing the case during a lunch break. The trial resumed without both jurors.

Under state law, Nobles automatically gets life in prison without parole.