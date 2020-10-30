Man seriously injured after being shot during carjacking in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was shot during a carjacking in Fayetteville Thursday night, police said.

Around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting report along the 400 block of Regency Drive. They found a man who had been shot multiple times in the parking lot of an apartment complex, a news release said.

Police said the suspect approached the man as he was getting out of his vehicle, shot him, then stole his vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the release said.

The suspect was described as 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds. He was wearing a multi-colored cloth mask and a black hooded sweatshirt. He was armed with a handgun, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Southerland at 910-709-1851 or CrimeStoppers at 910-483-TIPS.