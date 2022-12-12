FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon was arrested hours after he shot a housekeeper working in a hotel late Monday morning, police said.

The incident was reported just after 11:05 a.m. in the 3000 block of Bordeaux Park Drive, which is the location of a Red Roof Inn & Suites, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

The victim, who was working in the hotel, knocked on the door of the hotel room where the suspect was staying, the news release said.

The suspect, Joseph M. Griffin, 32, then opened fire, hitting the 25-year-old housekeeper on his chest and arm, police said.

The suspect and victim did not know each other, police said in the news release.

Griffin then fled on foot, but was found in the area by police, the news release said.

He was taken into custody without incident. There was no word about the motive for the shooting.

The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where he was treated and later released.

Griffin was charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharge weapon into occupied property, and possession of firearm by felon.

He is being held under a $800,000 secured bond at the Cumberland County Jail.