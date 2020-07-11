Man shot after ‘disturbance between neighbors’ in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A “disturbance between neighbors” led to a shooting that injured a man in Fayetteville Friday evening, police said.
Officers responded to the 400 block of Creek Run Trail around 5:50 p.m. Friday. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, the release said.
Police believe the shooting began as a disturbance between neighbors, the release said.
“This appears to be an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the public,” police said.
The identities of those involved in the incident are being withheld.
