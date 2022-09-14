FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say they’re investigating after a man was found shot dead outside of his apartment complex Tuesday night.

At about 11 p.m., officers say they were called to the 900 block of Enclave Drive in reference to shots fired.

When they got to the scene, they say they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside of his apartment.

He died from his injuries at the scene, according to reports.

Police say his identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Investigators say after the shooting, the man’s vehicle was taken.

They say this does not appear to be a random act.

Police continue to investigate. They plan to release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey at (910) 751-3009 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by clicking here to complete the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.