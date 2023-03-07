HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after being shot, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

This happened Monday around 9:15 p.m. in the 5600 block of Medicus Lane in Hope Mills.

Deputies responded to a shooting call and after getting to the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to deputies.

The victim’s name is not being released until his family is informed.

The sheriff’s office Homicide Unit is still investigating this shooting.

If you know anything, call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Sergeant R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5463 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).