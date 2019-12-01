Man shot during possible robbery attempt at Fayetteville pawn shop

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot in what Fayetteville police believe was a possible attempted robbery Saturday night, officers said.

The incident was reported as an “alarm call” just before 8:25 p.m. at Bragg Pawn Shop at 5034 Yadkin Road, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Police arrived at the scene and found “a male subject inside the business suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg,” the news release said.

The man was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition Saturday night, police said.

“The preliminary investigation reveals that this was possibly an attempted robbery,” the news release said.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact 911 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now