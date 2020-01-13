Man shot in Fayetteville Burger King parking lot while trying to rob someone, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning at a Burger King.

Multiple officers responded to the Burger King located in the 2800-block of Bragg Boulevard at Elm Street on Monday morning around 9:43 a.m. after a shooting occurred there, according to police.

A man was located in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

According to authorities, the person who was shot “was attempting to commit a personal robbery when the victim of the robbery produced a handgun and fired several shots. The person who was shot suffered one gunshot wound. Those involved are currently being interviewed.”

The identities of those involved are currently being withheld. The shooting is under investigation.

Police have not released any further information.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective D. Smith with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-2169 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now