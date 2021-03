SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was shot in a neighborhood just outside Spring Lake Sunday night, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. along East Brinkley Drive, which is just northeast of Spring Lake off East Manchester Road near N.C. 210, according to deputies.

The victim was shot in the stomach and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No suspect information was available late Sunday night.

No other details were released.