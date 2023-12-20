HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A homicide investigation is underway after a breaking and entering report on Wednesday morning, Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 7:40 a.m., deputies responded to the 500 block of Directive Drive for someone breaking and entering. When deputies arrived, there was a man outside with a gunshot wound.

The sheriff’s office said he was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries. His name is not being released until his next of kin is notified.

This incident is not considered to be random. All parties involved knew each other, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Senior Sergeant F. Adams at (910) 677-5503.

If you have information on this investigation and want to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.