FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies say one person is dead after a shooting in Fayetteville Friday night.

At about 7:56 p.m., deputies said they were called to the 2400 block of Eclar Drive in reference to a shooting.

A man was shot and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to investigators.

They have not released his identity at this time.

(Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

They plan to release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Sergeant R. Brinkley at (910) 677-5463 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers’ information can also be submitted electronically here to complete the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.