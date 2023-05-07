FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they are investigating an early morning homicide at a home.

At about 1:30 a.m., officers said they were called to a home on the 1900 block of Palomino Drive in reference to a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

When they arrived, they said they found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified him as 27-year-old Ni’Reash Rayshaun Timmons, of South Carolina.

They said they are investigating the circumstances of the homicide, which does not appear to be a random act.

Timmons and the suspect knew one another, according to the police department.

Officers plan to release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Arnette at (910) 929-2565 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.