FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed on New Year’s Day, according to the sheriff’s office.

At about 7:48 a.m. Monday, deputies said they responded to a 911 call at the intersection of Batcave Drive and John B Carter Road in Fayetteville.

They said the caller said someone had been shot.

According to a preliminary investigation, investigators said a man was shot and taken to a medical center, where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

It’s the first deadly shooting announced by an agency in central North Carolina in 2024.

The sheriff’s office plans to release additional information as soon as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Sergeant J. Mcleod at (910) 677-5548 or Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers’ information may also be submitted electronically by completing the anonymous online tip sheet or downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.