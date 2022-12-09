FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said a man was shot multiple times during a domestic incident early Friday morning.

At about 2:30 a.m., officers said they were called to the 6300 block of Raeford Road in response to a shooting.

When they arrived, they said they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to the police department.

Investigators said the incident was domestic-related.

They plan to release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective B. Campbell at (910) 813-8012 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically here to complete the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.