Man shot multiple times on Fayetteville State campus now charged in shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who was injured in a campus shooting at Fayetteville State University on Sept. 16 is now facing charges in connection with the incident, according to Fayetteville police.

Lavonte Carter, 20, of Fayetteville, was found shot multiple times on the campus around 8:37 p.m.

Carter was transported to the hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

The Fayetteville State campus was on lockdown for around three hours following the shooting near Seabrook Auditorium.

Codondrea Tiykweill Purdie, 24, faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury.

A Raleigh man, Rayshawn Vredenburg, 18, was also charged in the shooting.

He faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of stolen goods, and discharging a firearm on education grounds. He was arrested in Asheboro days after the shooting.

Police have now charged Carter in connection with the incident.

Carter, who had been hospitalized due to his injuries, is charged with possession of a firearm on educational property and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II (cocaine).

Carter was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and released on a $25,000 unsecured bond.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

