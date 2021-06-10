Man shot ‘numerous times,’ later dies in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are investigating Thursday evening after they say a man was shot multiple times and later died.

Police responded to the 300 block of Vancouver Drive around 6:28 p.m. in reference to reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, a man was found suffering from numerous gunshot wounds. The man died while on the way to hospital, police say.

The shooting was not a random incident, police say.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Arnold at (910) 824-9539 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).