Man shot outside Fayetteville store, police seek pair in SUV

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Police released photos of an SUV they say was driven during a shooting in Fayetteville Tuesday afternoon.

The incident was reported just before 4:50 p.m. at The Corner Store at 2118 Cumberland Rd., according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Police said the shooting happened when a man was outside of the store when the SUV seen in photos was driven into the parking lot.

The driver and a passenger got out of the SUV and “got into a physical disturbance with the victim,” the news release said. A gunshot was then fired, hitting the victim in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not life threatening, police said.

Police said the SUV involved appears to be an early 2000s Ford Escape.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective R. Southerland at (910) 709-1851 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

