Man shot, seriously injured at Fayetteville strip club, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and seriously injured at a Fayetteville strip club on Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responded to Sparky’s in the 700-block of Bragg Boulevard in reference to a shooting call at 2:37 a.m. Once on the scene, police located a man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with serious injuries and was later transferred to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill, according to authorities.

The name of the victim has not been released. Police did not say what led to the shooting or if they have any suspects.

The Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers program is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information submitted to Crimestoppers that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective B. Pleze with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676-2596 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now