Man shot to death after ‘disturbance’ in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was shot to death after a “disturbance” Tuesday afternoon in Fayetteville, police said.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Bunce Road just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to the preliminary investigation, a disturbance between two men resulted in the victim being shot multiple times, a news release said.

The man was found outside the residence. He died on scene, police said.

“Detectives are currently interviewing a person of interest who is cooperating with the investigation,” the release said.

The events surrounding the deadly shooting are being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. Crews at 910-751-1046 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.