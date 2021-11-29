Man shot to death in parking lot of Fayetteville shopping center, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was found shot to death in a parking lot in Fayetteville Monday night, police said.

Around 8 p.m., officers responded to the shooting report along the 500 block of S. Reilly Road. They arrived at the scene, which was the parking lot of a shopping center, to find a man who had been shot in the chest, a news release said.

The victim hasn’t yet been identified.

Officers attempted life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene, police said.

The shooting doesn’t appear to be a random incident, the release said.

Anyone with information should contact Det. J. Arnold at 910-824-9539 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.