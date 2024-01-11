FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed on Thursday night.

Fayetteville police said officers responded at around 9 p.m. to the area of Tamarack Drive in reference to shots fired. While searching the surrounding area, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Cumberland County EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to police.

The identity of the victim will not be released until family has been notified, police said.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective A. Wolford at (910) 705-2141.