Man shot while in his car at Fayetteville’s Cross Creek Mall, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after he was shot while in his car at Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville just after noon on Thursday.

Fayetteville police said the shooting was reported at 12:07 p.m. in the parking lot of Cross Creek Mall located at 5000 Morganton Road.

The shooting victim was in his car when he was shot and then transported to the hospital by EMS, police said.

The shooting does not appear to be a random incident, according to police.