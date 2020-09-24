Man shot while trying to drive away during attempted armed robbery at car wash, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)– A man was shot as he drove away during an attempted armed robbery, Fayetteville police said.

It happened Friday around 10:30 p.m. at a car wash located at 1681 Cedar Creek Road.

Photo of the car provided by police

According to police, the victim was sitting in his car looking for change when three men came up to his car.

One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim’s head and demanded money, police said.

The victim refused to give the suspects money and started to drive off. While he was driving away, at least two of the suspects fired shots at the victim, hitting him, police said.

The victim had one gunshot wound that was non-life threatening, police said.

Fayetteville police are looking for the suspects. Police said the suspects arrived in a newer model white Sedan.

Anyone with information about this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective H. Vernon at (910) 758-6700 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted online by clicking here.

