FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies said Saturday they were looking for a man who grabbed a woman’s wallet in a Fayetteville store and took off earlier in the week.

The incident happened at 9:50 p.m. at the Circle K Gas Station at 2990 Gillespie St., according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The theft happened as a woman was buying something inside the gas station, the news release said.

As the woman was completing the purchase at the cash register, a man “snatched her wallet from her hand and ran out of the store,” the news release said.

The man then sped off in a dark gray four-door sedan, deputies said.

Photos were released of the suspect and his car, according to the news release, which added that “major crime” detectives were investigating the theft.

Deputies said anyone with information about the theft should contact Detective Lt. J. Woods at (910) 677-5511 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).