Man sought after robbing 2 Fayetteville businesses just 90 minutes apart, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Fayetteville are looking for a man who robbed two businesses about 90 minutes apart Saturday morning.

The first robbery happened at 12:17 a.m. the Speedway along the 2800 block of Owen Drive, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Then, another robbery happened at 1:37 a.m. at the Quick Stop along the 500 block of Grove Street.

“The preliminary investigation reveals the male suspect enters the business, implies he has a firearm, and demands money,” police said in a news release.

The man was able to take off with money in both robberies, police said.

“The suspect is seen leaving the area in an early 2000s model Ford Freestar van,” police said.

Police said they think the same man robbed the Speedway on April 26 and May 9.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective J. Ballard with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-303-7571, Detective B. Bullard with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-703-1948, or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

